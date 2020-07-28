Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Alteryx by 24.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $3,693,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,423,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,417 shares of company stock worth $22,799,336. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $164.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.63.

AYX opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average is $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 451.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.