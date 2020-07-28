Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,789,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

