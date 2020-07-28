Barclays Raises TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target to $75.00

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock opened at $68.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.78%. As a group, analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

