Barclays Trims Ascential (LON:ASCL) Target Price to GBX 280

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASCL. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.31) target price (up previously from GBX 290 ($3.57)) on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 390 ($4.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 309.63 ($3.81).

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 272 ($3.35) on Tuesday. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 294.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.85.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter bought 42,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

