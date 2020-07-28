Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.41 ($94.84).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €59.25 ($66.57) on Monday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($139.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.29.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

