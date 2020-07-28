B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. B&G Foods traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 507591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 674.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,414.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 281.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4,047.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 90.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.24.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

