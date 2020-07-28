Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) Insider Angela Lane Buys 4,361 Shares

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) insider Angela Lane acquired 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of £24,857.70 ($30,590.33).

Angela Lane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Angela Lane bought 875 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 571 ($7.03) per share, with a total value of £4,996.25 ($6,148.47).

Shares of THRG stock opened at GBX 565 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 562.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 567.37. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 315.60 ($3.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($8.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.44%.

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

