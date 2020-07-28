Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $16.91. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 44,967 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $210,483.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,016.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

