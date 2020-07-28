Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.56. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2,719,899 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.