Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -3.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:BDIC opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

