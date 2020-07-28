Boothe Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,768 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,545.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

