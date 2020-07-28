Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $609.00 to $822.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boston Beer traded as high as $838.66 and last traded at $814.19, with a volume of 377797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $828.34.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.43.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $384,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,201 shares of company stock worth $33,106,312. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,048.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $12,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.29.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

