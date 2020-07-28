Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 91,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 72,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

