BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 59,395 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

NYSE BP opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

