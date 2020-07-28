Brightworth Sells 121 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brightworth trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China International Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,846.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,291.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

