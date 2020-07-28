Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cfra

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cfra in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BMY stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $268,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

