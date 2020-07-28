Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $135,947,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after buying an additional 645,729 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $52,463,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $48,136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after buying an additional 358,193 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.