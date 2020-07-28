Brokerages Anticipate Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.32 Million

Analysts predict that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will report $126.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.70 million. Mongodb reported sales of $99.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year sales of $527.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.93 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $685.71 million, with estimates ranging from $627.50 million to $752.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mongodb.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. BidaskClub downgraded Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.87.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,283,281.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,410,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. Mongodb has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.90.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mongodb (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.