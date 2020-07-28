Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Nielsen reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Nielsen stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 22.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 385,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,208 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 14.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 7,260.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 312,502 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.