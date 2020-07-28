Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

