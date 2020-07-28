Brokers Offer Predictions for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Pareto Securities raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $13.21 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

