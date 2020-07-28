Brokers Set Expectations for Mogo Finance Technology Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOGO. Mackie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.05.

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Mogo Finance Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

