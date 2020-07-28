Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,545.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

