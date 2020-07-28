BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average of $144.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.