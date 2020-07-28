Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.81 Million

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce $33.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.24 million to $34.38 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $24.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $143.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.07 million to $145.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $154.80 million, with estimates ranging from $153.12 million to $156.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $293.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,825.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

