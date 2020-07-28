CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CAE from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$19.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.56. CAE has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.46.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$977.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

