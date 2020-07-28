Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after buying an additional 110,015 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

