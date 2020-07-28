Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$171.00 to C$168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Tire to C$101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$119.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.11. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$157.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$119.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.83.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

