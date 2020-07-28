Canfor (TSE:CFP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$19.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canfor traded as high as C$16.65 and last traded at C$16.40, with a volume of 780625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.74.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Canfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Canfor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.88.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.