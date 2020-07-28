CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.49

Shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and traded as high as $18.90. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 950 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.37 million for the quarter. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.