Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 166.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,305 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 264,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 54,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.