CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1,000.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,674 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of CarMax worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CarMax by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at $45,553,318.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,969 shares of company stock valued at $47,627,143. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $97.77 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. CarMax’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.