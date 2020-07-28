CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Trading 6.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.07, 2,372,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 777% from the average session volume of 270,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Specifically, President Larry Zhang purchased 20,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $38,290.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 86,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $225,151.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,200.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,497,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,862 in the last three months. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.02.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

