Casper Sleep Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSPR) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 4th

Casper Sleep’s (NASDAQ:CSPR) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 4th. Casper Sleep had issued 8,350,000 shares in its IPO on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $100,200,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Casper Sleep’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CSPR stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $113.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

