Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 974,809 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 203,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,036 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

CPRX stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $488.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.95. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

