Celestica’s (CLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$11.40 price target on the stock.

CLS opened at C$9.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.65. Celestica has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$12.27.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

