CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,288 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 63,892 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

