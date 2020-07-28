Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,019 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Ceridian HCM worth $38,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $993,350,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $292,904,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 42.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,739,000 after buying an additional 5,235,857 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $162,461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 831,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $122,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $5,666,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,305,461 shares of company stock valued at $285,602,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.