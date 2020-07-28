CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given “Neutral” Rating at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$109.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GIB.A. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$88.00 to C$91.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$116.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$102.86.

CGI stock opened at C$86.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.95. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$67.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.49.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

