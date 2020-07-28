ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Up 2.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $21.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChannelAdvisor traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $20.03, 47,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,177,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

ECOM has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 60.9% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 506,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 141.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 71,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.59 million, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.91.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

