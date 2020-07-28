Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $81.00 at Lake Street Capital

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

