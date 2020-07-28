Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $78.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Church & Dwight traded as high as $87.12 and last traded at $86.61, with a volume of 347709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,197,551.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,820.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

