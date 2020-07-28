Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

CTAS stock opened at $298.28 on Friday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $311.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $220,839,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,612,000 after buying an additional 203,975 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 48,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Cintas by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

