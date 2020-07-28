Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 16.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Shares of C opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.