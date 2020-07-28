Comcast (CMCSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $197.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.