Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €4.10 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.61) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($5.96) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.98 ($5.59).

CBK stock opened at €4.55 ($5.11) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.15) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($7.68). The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 25.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.27.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

