Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 0.61. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.