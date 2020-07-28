Contrasting J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) & J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCPNQ)

J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) and J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get J. C. Penney alerts:

This table compares J. C. Penney and J C Penney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. C. Penney -6.73% -87.23% -7.91% J C Penney -2.40% -27.83% -3.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J. C. Penney and J C Penney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.01 -$268.00 million ($0.80) -0.32 J C Penney $11.17 billion 0.01 -$268.00 million ($0.80) -0.33

J C Penney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J. C. Penney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of J. C. Penney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of J C Penney shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of J C Penney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for J. C. Penney and J C Penney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A J C Penney 0 2 0 0 2.00

J C Penney has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 282.41%. Given J C Penney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe J C Penney is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Volatility & Risk

J. C. Penney has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J C Penney has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

J C Penney beats J. C. Penney on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. C. Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services. As of March 31, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas. On May 15, 2020, J. C. Penney Company, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 864 department stores in 49 states of the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for J. C. Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. C. Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.