Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research started coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.