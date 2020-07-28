Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,831 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,545.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

